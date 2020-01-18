Here is the winning shot from the Irish Examiner's Readers Photography Competition

The photograph of the snow-dusted Mourne Wall vanishing into the mist just draws the viewer in.

The winner: First snow in Mourne Mountains and wall reaching skies. Picture:Pawel Zygmunt

It was taken by Pawel Zygmunt from Oldtown, County Dublin, who won the top prize in the Irish Examiner's Readers Photography Competition.

“The winning photograph was taken with a camera rather than a smartphone and I think it shows because it's outstanding. It just draws you in,” said Jim Coughlan, visual media manager of the Irish Examiner and The Echo and one of the competition judges.

Pawel Zygmunt, winner of the Irish Examiner Readers Photography Competition with his winning photograph taken in the Cooley mountains. Picture: Moya Nolan

“All of the judges gravitated towards it because it is such a wonderful moody landscape photograph.”

Pawel was runner-up in the annual competition in 2018 with an early morning image of Mount Errigal in Co Donegal.

Early morning at smoky Mount Errigal, Co Donegal, won Pawel Zygmunt a runner-up slot in 2018.

Originally from Poland but now settled here with a young family, Pawel's love for the Irish countryside shines through: “I am a flight dispatcher at Dublin Airport but photography was always my passion and I love to spend time in the countryside."

His photograph of the Mourne Wall, built around 100 years ago using traditional dry stone walling techniques, was taken in January last year.

“When I found there was snow in the Mourne Mountains, I travelled up north and went for a two-hour hike but the clouds came down and I could not see anything. I enjoyed my time out but as I came back to the car park I saw the wall that runs across the mountains. It was still misty but there was a bit of light."

The wall that stretches for 35km and runs over 17 peaks in the Mourne Mountains is used to gather water into the reservoirs.

Runner Up: Friendly little robin, got into trouble during the snow storm in March 2018. He was taken inside to warm up and kindly posed for a quick photo. Picture: Valerie Walsh, Carraignavar, Co Cork

“I used a Nikon 9810 with a Sigma lens 24-70mm that I set on a tripod to capture the image,” said Pawel, who has a particular interest in landscape photography.

“I never use my smartphone at all to take photographs. I prefer to use the camera because I can prepare how I want to take a shot.”

Pawel is looking forward to upgrading some of his camera equipment with his first prize of €1,000.

Prizes of €250 each were presented to runners up, Valerie Walsh from Carraignavar, Co Cork and Mark Leo, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

Runner Up: Francesco a 10 month old Weimaraner dog takes off from the dunes at Garretstown beach in Co Cork. Picture: Mark Leo

The judging panel included Irish Examiner editor, Tom Fitzpatrick, Irish Examiner and Evening Echo marketing manager, Karen O'Donoghue, Irish Examiner chief press photographer, Dan Linehan and Irish Examiner journalist, Neil Michael.

The competition attracts thousands of entries — two winners are selected each week to go through to the final.

The 2020 competition is now open. More information is available at irishexaminer.com/photos.