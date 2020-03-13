Here is how to avoid phishing scams if working from home during coronavirus outbreak

People working from home need to be on alert for phishing scams during the coronavirus outbreak.

Deloitte is warning there has been an increase in phishing attacks where scammers try to harvest data using fake login pages.

It said the risk is much higher now, with people out of their usual work routines.

Colm McDonnell, risk advisory partner with Deloitte, said people need to think twice about everything you click on.

Mr McDonnell said: "Exercise caution in relation to handling an email with a Covid-19 subject line, attachments or hyperlinks by way of social media, texts, calls email.

"Use trusted resources like government websites and up-to-date fact-based information about Covid-19.

"So, actually you go out and find the information rather than clicking on links that come to you."

The firm said people may be targeted with "phishing" attacks using bogus links that look like their office's remote working app.

Mr McDonnell said: "In the last couple of days, and now particularly this morning, we are not at our normal. Where they will catch people off-guard is getting you when you are off-balance and when your mind is actually thinking about other things.

"Or, indeed, when people are tired having worked through a number of different scenarios and are not concentrating on so things could slip through their fingers and they will click on a silly link and just get caught out."