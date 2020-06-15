Here is how some bodies have reacted to the new Programme for Government

There has been a broad, if conditional, welcome to the Programme for Government.

The deal will now need to be approved by the members of the three parties.

Most lobby groups welcomed the aspirations of the plan, but said it failed on some key policy issues.

Reacting to today's plan the country's biggest union Siptu said the programme contained initiatives which can improve the lives of working people and their families.

However, they said it fell short in relation to policies on key issues including housing, childcare and collective bargaining rights.

They also expressed disappointment at the failure to include a commitment to enact the Occupied Territories Bill.

Elsewhere, Alone said it was happy to see policies on the right to home care included in the programme as well as a commitment to Sláintecare and more positive housing options for older people.

The plan's commitment to end Direct Provision and to introduce a law to prevent hate crime were welcomed by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) and the Irish Refugee Council.

However, the ICCL said it was disappointed there was no sign that the public service card project would be scrapped.

Meanwhile, farmers said the programme had "lots of words but lacked hard figures".

They also reiterated their position that carbon tax would have a disproportionate impact on rural communities.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has also welcomed what it calls the "clear focus" on insurance reform in the draft programme.

Proposals include establishing a Cabinet subcommittee on insurance reform, and for a constitutional amendment to be considered to enable the Oireachtas to set general damages.

Peter Boland, director of the alliance, said: "While we welcome the focus on insurance reform in the programme for government document, we have been here before with the hope offered by the Cost of Insurance Working Group Report in 2017 and the Personal Injuries Commissions Reports in 2018."

Safe Ireland has said it gives "a cautious welcome" to the draft programme which acknowledges, perhaps for the first time, that there is an "epidemic of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence" and that the infrastructure in place to address it has to be examined.

Mary McDermott, co-CEO of Safe Ireland, said that while the sector’s call for a dedicated minister with responsibility for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence was not specifically responded to, the proposal to conduct an immediate audit of how responsibility for Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is segmented across different government agencies is an acknowledgement that the current infrastructure is not fit for purpose.