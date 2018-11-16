Home»ireland

Here is how much Irish households spend on food that is thrown out

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 08:07 AM

Households spend on average €700 a year on food that is thrown away.

To tackle the issue a series of mini-cookery programmes are being launched today in the Greater Dublin Area.

It is part of a joint initiative by four Dublin local authorities as part of TriFocal, an EU-wide project designed to address food waste in cities.

The aim is to guide people to plan meals more efficiently to reduce or prevent food waste.

Hugh Coughlan, co-ordinator of the Eastern-Midlands Regional Waste Office, which is overseeing the Dublin phase of the TriFocal project said: “On average, in Ireland we waste €700 per household per annum on food.

"This represents not just a waste of food, but a waste of the resources, such as time, labour, water, energy and transport that go into getting that food to our kitchens.

"In addition, as wasted food breaks down, it releases the same gases that cause global warming, so the more food we waste as a nation, the more we contribute to climate change. But with a few small changes in how we buy, store and think about our food, we can make a big difference, reducing food waste, saving resources and money and helping to mitigate climate change.”

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Food wasteIreland

Related Articles

Batch of raw goat's milk recalled over E-Coli concerns

’Tis the season to be sweet: What makes a good chocolate bar?

McDonalds release festive Malteser reindeer McFlurry

How to put a twist on classic dishes – according to two MasterChef winners

More in this Section

Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

Special care service for girls to cease operating

Caribbean-bound holiday flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Gardaí investigating fire at Finglas pub


Breaking Stories

A moving tale of poverty and childhood

Making you Sweat at legendary house night in Sir Henrys

Ask Audrey: The tuition in the Churchfield School of Proper English do be for nathin’, girl

Learning valuable lessons from the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »