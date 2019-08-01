Here is how little it costs each week to put your health at risk by drinking

A woman can become at medium-risk of health problems by spending less than €5 a week on alcohol.

According to a new survey from Alcohol Action Ireland, a man can reach this limit by spending less than €7.50 a week.

It also shows an Irish buyer can spend as little as 44 cents for a standard drink of cider.

Minimum pricing for alcohol has been stalled for some time, but the AAI's Eunan McKinney said it needs to be introduced now.

Mr McKinney said: "What this survey, yet again, highlights is the clear and urgent need there is for Government and the Minister for Health to immediately commence minimum unit pricing.

"This level of cheap alcohol is what is killing our people and it is simply not credible that economic interests would continue to advance ahead of public health measures, such as the minimum unit pricing."