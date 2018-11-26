Here are the top 10 countries of origin for Ireland's latest new citizens

Ireland has welcomed 3,000 new Irish citizens in three ceremonies at the Convention Centre in Killarney today.

Those granted citizenship at today’s ceremonies come from more than 120 different countries.

Addressing the new citizens in Killarney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, said: “It is a great privilege for me to be here with you in Killarney, on this very special day, the day on which Irish citizenship will be formally conferred on you during this simple but solemn ceremony.

"Becoming a citizen of one’s country goes to the essence of our democracy and constitutional principles. Together with your families and with your friends here today we join with you in celebrating this major event in your life.”

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 and there have been 138 such ceremonies welcoming around 90,000 people with their Certificates of Naturalisation.

What a special day to be in Killarney for the Citizenship Ceremonies! Best of luck to everyone on this exciting occasion! @CharlieFlanagan— Alison Joubert (@AlisonDoody2) November 26, 2018

Up to the end of 2018, just under 120,000 people from 181 different countries have been granted Irish citizenship, including minors.

The Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton said: “On becoming Irish citizens you have the same rights, the same duties and the same responsibilities as every other Irish citizen. We ask you, as we ask all our citizens, to participate actively in our communities, to be good citizens and to uphold the law.

"Your presence at this ceremony today marks the end of the process to citizenship. You are now beginning a new journey and a new phase of your life as our newest Irish citizens.

"My earnest wish for each and every one of you here today as you embark on this new phase, is that it will be a journey full of hope and full of optimism with a bright new future as members of the great Irish global family.”

Good morning!! Today I’m becoming an Irish Citizen 🇮🇪💚 Killarney is all decorated for Christmas! Have a fab Monday xx @OMGitsagirl2015 pic.twitter.com/GDeFk3zIul— Cuddle Fairy (@CuddleFairy) November 26, 2018

The Gleneagles Hotel Convention Centre, Killarney is to be the new location for large citizenship ceremonies in the future and this is the second large-scale citizenship ceremony to be held outside Dublin.

Details of future ceremonies and the process for applying for citizenship are placed on www.inis.gov.ie.

The top 10 countries of origin for those receiving citizenship today were: Country of Nationality - Number

Poland - 586

United Kingdom - 312

Romania - 280

India - 214

Nigeria - 175

Philippines - 118

Pakistan - 115

Latvia - 113

Brazil - 90

China (including Hong Kong) - 84

