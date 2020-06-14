Here are the main elements of the deal for Government formation

An ending to direct provision, major increases in carbon taxes, and significant additional investment in health and housing are among the main items contained in the new Programme for Government.

With final approval expected tonight, the Irish Examiner has confirmed many of the major elements in the deal, which has taken more than five weeks of intensive negotiations to finalise.

It has been confirmed that:

* A multi-billion euro stimulus package to help the economy exit from the “severe recession” caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been agreed;

* The parties have committed to an ending of direct provision within the lifetime of the next government;

* 50,000 social homes will be provided over the next five years, with an emphasis on new homes;

* The controversial Land Development Agency (LDA) will provide affordable home purchase, affordable rental homes and social housing on State-owned land;

* It is believed that the Part V provision whereby developers set aside 10% of their projects for social housing, will be expanded to include affordable homes;

* The limit on how much local authorities can spend on social housing developments will increase from €2 million to €6 million;

* BusConnects will be extended to the cities of Cork, Galway Limerick and Waterford, at the behest of the Greens;

* A new “Total Contributions Approach” for pensions is included in the Programme for Government;

* Overseas aid contributions will be increased to 0.7% of GDP;

* The Green Party has won some significant concessions from the other two parties in securing a pathway to delivering the 7% reduction in carbon emissions.

* It has been agreed that the carbon tax will rise to €100 a tonne by 2030 as demanded by the Greens.

*Reform the insurance sector and new payments for farmers are promised;

* As reported by the Irish Examiner ten days ago, the Greens have also won a commitment that the construction of fossil fuel infrastructure, including the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant earmarked for the Shannon estuary area, will be stopped. There will also be a ban on the future exploration of gas in the seas surrounding Ireland.

* The Greens have secured a deal which will ensure all future capital investment split on a 2:1 basis in favour of public transport over roads. “In relation to new transport infrastructure, the Government is committed to a 2:1 ratio of expenditure between new public transport infrastructure and new roads over its lifetime.

“This ratio will be maintained in each Budget by the Government. In the event of an under-spend on roads, this will not impact on public transport spending,” the document states.

* It is understood that the parties have agreed to an annual spend of €360 million on walking and cycling infrastructure.

* The parties have also agreed not to increase fees for third-level students and have committed to outlining a funding model for the sector in the coming weeks.

* There will be a “supercharging” of the National Treatment Purchase Fund, a greater push for affordable and social housing as well as a referendum on the right to housing.

* It is also expected to expand the proposed commission on taxation into a tax and social welfare commission.

* Sources have confirmed that there will also be a united Ireland division within the Department of the Taoiseach.

* A new media division will also be established within government with responsibility for broadcast, print and online media. There will also be a review and reform of the defamation laws.

* There will also be a commitment to include increased homecare hours and a statutory homecare scheme; reduced prescription charges; a new carer’s strategy; an expansion of respite services; continued extension of free GP care for children and “more flexible childcare options”;