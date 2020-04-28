Here are the key Covid-19 metrics the Govt will use to decide on the lockdown

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Friday to consider the latest Covid-19 data and key metrics, which will dictate if restrictions will be eased after the May bank holiday weekend.

The Government is expected to decide whether current restrictions will be extended from Tuesday, May 5, or if a phased reopening of some businesses and services could begin next week.

To inform that decision, this week epidemiological experts and advisors will analyse a number of key metrics to assess how quickly the disease is spreading, how many people are being hospitalised, how many require intensive care, and how many people are being killed by the virus.

More than 1,100 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 to date and the number of cases confirmed looks set to surpass 20,000 this week.

Here are the key metrics to watch out for in the coming days.

Number of cases: After almost two months of growth, the number of Covid-19 cases looks set to reach 20,000 this week. The first case was confirmed here on Feb 29.

The good news is that the daily growth rate in cases confirmed has slowed significantly. Where the number of new daily cases was rising by around 30% in mid-March this level of growth fell off to single digit levels, of between 2-5%, by mid-April.

The trend, however, is also heavily influenced by testing and any delays in turning around results will have a bearing. Ramping up testing, speeding up test results, and contact tracing are critical to get a real time picture of Covid-19 and how prevalent it is in the community.

Hospital admissions: The number of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 is also a key indicator of how potent the virus is. To date, more than 2,600 patients have been hospitalised by the virus.

Data also shows that people of all ages are being hospitalised but that those aged over 65 are more vulnerable with more than half of all patients hospitalised over the age of 65.

ICU admissions: To date more than 350 patients have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU) around the country — that accounts one in seven of all patients hospitalised to date.

The number of people admitted to ICU has remained steady and manageable so far.

Infection rate or reproductive number: The ‘R0’ number or reproductive number will be critical to any decisions made in the days ahead. This is the ratio of people likely to be infected by someone carrying Covid-19.

In mid-March the R0 number was 4.3, which meant that one infected person was typically spreading the disease to four other people through contact.

Since the introduction of lockdown measures the R0 number has been brought under 1.0, meaning that less than one person will be infected by someone carrying the disease.

Last week (April 23) an expert group confirmed that the R0 number had fallen to between 0.5 and 0.8 but cautioned that it needs to remain below 1.0 to manage the viral outbreak.

There are concerns that while the virus has been contained in the community it has not in nursing homes and residential settings — half of all Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in nursing homes to date.