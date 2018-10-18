Home»Breaking News»ireland

Here are the Irish places that saw temperatures go below 0 degrees last night

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 08:58 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

If you thought today's wintery weather was in your head, here's proof that you were right.

Frosted windscreens and foggy roads have heralded in the start of the colder weather as autumn turns to winter.

A number of areas across the midlands saw temperatures below freezing overnight.

Mullingar recorded the lowest temperature across the country, dropping to -2.5°C.

    The following stations reported temperatures of 0°C or below at 7am this morning:

  • Mt Dillon: -2°C

  • Mullingar: -2°C

  • Ballyhaise: -1°C

  • Gurteen: -1°C

  • Markree Castle: -1°C

  • Athenry: 0°C

  • Casement: 0°C

  • Claremorris: 0°C

  • Dunsany: 0°C

  • Moore Park: 0°C

  • Oak Park: 0°C

Tomorrow looks set to be cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle for those in the west and north of the country.

Elsewhere will enjoy a lot of dry weather, but with limited bright or sunny spells.

Saturday will be dry in most areas, with a few bright spells, mainly in parts of the east and south.

It will be mostly cloudy, however, with patches of mist, drizzle and fog, mainly along west and northwest coasts.

There will be rain and drizzle on Saturday night, which will spread across the country on Sunday morning.


