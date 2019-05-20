Here are the Irish beaches that have retained Blue Flag status

Three Irish beaches have failed to retain their Blue Flag awards this year.

Bundoran in Donegal along with Berta and Golden Strand in Mayo have not reached the EU standards for beach excellence.

A report said Bundoran was "unsuccessful due to failure to meet the required water quality standard".

Mayo County Council did not apply for Blue Flag status for Berta and Golden Strand.

Both beaches achieved a good water quality in 2018 but the Blue Flag status requires a classification of excellent water quality.

A total of 88 Blue Flags were given to 80 beaches and eight marinas in 2019.

Rathmullan Marina in Donegal received an award for the first time.

The number of sites to receive the award is down two on the 2018 total.

Originating in France, the Blue Flag award recognises compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria. An Taisce is responsible for the operation of the programme in Ireland.

Elsewhere, 62 beaches were award a Green Coast Award, the highest number in Ireland to date.

The award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Seapoint in Termonfeckin and Rinroe in Co Mayo are both first-time recipients of the award in 2019.

Seapoint is the first site in Co Louth to receive a Green Coast Award.

Cadogan’s Strand in Cork has regained a Green Coast Award for the first time in eight years.