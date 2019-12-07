Here are the first 35 areas to get high-speed broadband

The first 35 areas to get high-speed internet under the National Broadband Plan have been revealed.

The network points are set to be installed by the end of 2021.

Rural areas around Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, and near Carragaline in Co. Cork will be the first to get connected.

However, most of the new high-speed "network points" in the first phase of the National Broadband Plan will be in the midlands and the east of the country.

The Irish Times reports telecom industry insiders were briefed on the plans at a private meeting recently.

In Leinster, there will be hubs at Louth and Drogheda in Co. Louth, Dunboyne in Co. Meath, one each in Skerries, Carlow, Longford, Kilkenny and Portlaoise; two each for Wexford, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

Carrigaline and Midleton in Co. Cork will get hubs in Munster along with Limerick city while Co. Tipperary will get three hubs in Clonmel, Roscrea and Tipperary town, and there will be two in Waterford.

In Connacht, there will be a a hubs east of Ennis in Co. Clare, in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim, Sligo town, two in Mayo at Ballina and Castlebar, one at Roscommon Town and three in Galway in the city, Gort and Ballinasloe.

In Ulster, Monaghan Town, Cavan Town, and Letterkenny will be served first.

Once the network hubs are installed, they will provide a high-speed connection to homes and businesses within a radius of 30 kilometres.