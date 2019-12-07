News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Here are the first 35 areas to get high-speed broadband

Here are the first 35 areas to get high-speed broadband
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 01:32 PM

The first 35 areas to get high-speed internet under the National Broadband Plan have been revealed.

The network points are set to be installed by the end of 2021.

Rural areas around Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, and near Carragaline in Co. Cork will be the first to get connected.

However, most of the new high-speed "network points" in the first phase of the National Broadband Plan will be in the midlands and the east of the country.

The Irish Times reports telecom industry insiders were briefed on the plans at a private meeting recently.

In Leinster, there will be hubs at Louth and Drogheda in Co. Louth, Dunboyne in Co. Meath, one each in Skerries, Carlow, Longford, Kilkenny and Portlaoise; two each for Wexford, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

Carrigaline and Midleton in Co. Cork will get hubs in Munster along with Limerick city while Co. Tipperary will get three hubs in Clonmel, Roscrea and Tipperary town, and there will be two in Waterford.

In Connacht, there will be a a hubs east of Ennis in Co. Clare, in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim, Sligo town, two in Mayo at Ballina and Castlebar, one at Roscommon Town and three in Galway in the city, Gort and Ballinasloe.

In Ulster, Monaghan Town, Cavan Town, and Letterkenny will be served first.

Once the network hubs are installed, they will provide a high-speed connection to homes and businesses within a radius of 30 kilometres.

More on this topic

National Broadband Plan: Government warned of risk to exchequerNational Broadband Plan: Government warned of risk to exchequer

Broadband launch turned into nakedly political by-election stunt, Micheál Martin saysBroadband launch turned into nakedly political by-election stunt, Micheál Martin says

€3bn rural broadband plan could face legal challenge€3bn rural broadband plan could face legal challenge

Public led down the garden path on Broadband plan - parties react to Govt signing 'bad deal'Public led down the garden path on Broadband plan - parties react to Govt signing 'bad deal'


broadbandinternetTOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Two men held after digger used in double ATM theftTwo men held after digger used in double ATM theft

8 National Parks and Nature Reserves to close for Storm Atiyah8 National Parks and Nature Reserves to close for Storm Atiyah

Man due in court over drug, gold and alcohol seizureMan due in court over drug, gold and alcohol seizure

Restricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says TaoiseachRestricting TDs and Senators from double-jobbing 'needs consideration', says Taoiseach


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »