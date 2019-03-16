Here are the details of all the St Partick's Day parades in County Cork

All parades take place tomorrow unless stated otherwise.

Ballincollig: The 10th anniversary Ballincollig parade takes place at 3pm, with the theme of celebration.

Ballydehob: The Ballydehob parade takes place at 1pm, led by grand marshal Bridie Roycroft.

Bandon: The Bandon parade takes place at 2.30pm.

Bantry: The Bantry Parade starts at noon, outside the fire station.

Carrigaline: The Carrigaline parade starts at 1.30pm.

Carrigtwohill: The Carrigtwohill parade will get under way at 1.15pm.

Castletownbere: The Castletownbere parade will start at 2pm.

Clonakilty: The Clonakilty St Patrick’s Day parade starts at 1pm. The Cork Butter Exchange Band will be the main marching band.

Courtmacsherry: The sea parade starts at 3.30pm and the land parade at 4pm.

Crosshaven: The parade takes place on bank holiday Monday, departing from the boatyard at 2pm.

Douglas: The Douglas parade will start at 2pm at St Columba’s School. Entertainment starts at noon in Douglas Community Park.

Dunmanway: The Dunmanway parade has adopted a Disney theme. The parade will take place from St Patrick’s Church, starting at 1.45pm.

Fermoy: Rugby player Mike Ross will be the grand marshal for the Fermoy parade, starting at 11am.

Glanmire: The parade sets off from the sports hall at 3pm.

Glounthaune: The parade will start after 10am Mass.

Kanturk: Taking place during the arts festival which continues until Monday, the parade will take the traditional route, starting at 2.30pm from Hospital Hill, with the viewing stand at Strand St.

Kinsale: The festivities begin tonight at 7.30pm with the Maritime Parade and fireworks display, as well as family entertainment on the streets.

Tomorrow’s fun begins at 1pm with free family entertainment on the streets. The parade will begin at 3pm from the New Rd car park. The theme is ‘Think Green’ to tie in with Kinsale Green Week, which runs until March 24. The parade will weave its way along The Glen, Pearse St, Barry’s Place and the Pier Rd to the reviewing stand near the Pier Head.

Macroom: Macroom parade will get under way at 3.30pm with a starting point of Coleman’s Park.

Mallow: The parade starts at 2.30pm. The theme is Active Living. Entertainment will begin at 1.15pm, with Cuisle Avondhu young musicians taking to the stage along with Cork ETB group, Casadh Corcaí, who will also be performing.

Midleton: The Midleton parade gets under way at 3pm, with music and entertainment before and after the event. Prize categories include ‘best dressed’ and ‘best craic’.

Millstreet: The parade starts at 5pm, with prizes in categories including best vintage display and celebrity lookalike.

Mitchelstown: The Mitchelstown parade will get under way at 12.30pm at George’s St.

Newmarket: The parade will take place at 12.30pm from the Boys’ National School in the West End.

Schull: The Mórshiúil Lá ’le Pádraig will start at the later time of 2.30pm.

Skibbereen: With The Greatest Showman as its theme, there will be lots of free entertainment from 1pm, and the parade begins at 2.30pm.

Whitegate: The Whitegate parade will take place from 12.30pm tomorrow.

Youghal: With the theme of Youghal Welcomes Ironman, looking forward to the major international event in June, the Youghal parade gets under way on Breton Rd at 3pm tomorrow.