Here are some of the 'sobering' implications for Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said plans for a no-deal Brexit are a "sobering read".

The Government published details of their disaster planning last night, the first real look we have got at what a no-deal Brexit might look like for Ireland.

Mr Coveney said the report paints a stark picture: "It's a sobering read and I think it reminds people that there is no such thing as a contingency plan which will just maintain the status quo as we enjoy it today, no matter what we do.

"But there are things and actions that we are taking to ensure that we protect as best we can Ireland and its economy."

On the infrastructure side, Dublin and Rosslare Ports will need an upgrade to deal with a significant increase in customs checks and to house at least 200 extra Revenue staff.

That will need to be done at airports also.

Emergency legislation will be needed to do a host of things, including keep planes travelling in and out of the UK in the air.

READ MORE: Gatwick Airport suspends flights after drone sightings

There are 45 emergency legislative changes outlined.

Life will get harder for importers and exporters and the deal warns of long delays for businesses who use the UK as a landbridge for goods.

Work is underway to ensure there will not be food or medicine shortages as a result, but the agri-food sector is expecting a significant hit.

The document is light on how fishing will be safeguarded and there is also no contingency plan for avoiding border infrastructure with the North, but there is a commitment to work to avoid it.

Sources admitted there are some areas that cannot be planned for as no one knows what is going to happen.

The document will be updated again in January, as the political stalemate in the UK makes a no-deal scenario look ever more likely.