Here are some of the significant challenges homeless people face around work

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 01:38 PM

Noisy and disruptive accommodation is one of the biggest challenges for those in emergency accommodation trying to hold down a job.

New research from Cork Simon has explored the challenges and opportunities faced by those in emergency accommodation as they try to find and keep jobs.

As part of Simon Week 2019, Cork Simon published part one of their 'A Working Life' research series. The series will track the lives of 18 people over 25 months from the time they move into employment with support from Cork Simon's Employment and Training Team.

All 18 research participants had experienced or were at risk of homelessness at the time they began employment in 2017 and more than half were staying in emergency accommodation.

Cork Simon director, Dermot Kavanagh, said that integrated supports are crucial as homeless people return to work.

Mr Kavanagh said: "We see from the challenges people faced that coordinated supports encompassing life supports as well as work supports are needed to help people effectively start and sustain employment."

    The main challenges participants face as they commence their employment are:

  • - Coping with the noise and disruptive nature of emergency accommodation.

  • - The toll of physically demanding work often coupled with a physical commute.

  • - Dealing with financial issues arising from factors such as emergency tax; delays, errors and confusion with payments, and budgeting difficulties.

Report author, Sophie Johnston, said participants faced significant challenges

Ms Johnston said: "What made the early days in work so challenging for this group of people was the place of severe disadvantage from which they were starting, the number of challenges they faced and how these challenges influenced and built upon one another."

Despite the challenges, approximately six weeks after starting employment, 67% of participants were still in employment. Among them, one person had been promoted and two had progressed to a second, more suitable job.

Improvements to mental health, self-belief and feelings of inclusion were identified as the most common positives to starting work, with 28% indicating improved mental health and 78% identifying positive morale at work.

Part two of Cork Simon’s "A Working Life" research series will be published in early 2020 in which participants’ continuing journeys will be explored.

homelessSimon communityTOPIC: Homelessness

