News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Here are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics

Here are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics
Westmeath County Council is one of the two worst-performing authorities.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Two Dublin local authorities have been ranked the most transparent in the country, according to the National Integrity Index.

It assesses the State's 31 councils based on transparency, accountability and ethics, and has awarded Fingal and South Dublin County Councils joint-first place, while Kerry and Westmeath are the two worst-performing in the index.

Transparency International Ireland, which compiles the research, claims too few councils are publishing their efforts to address the risk of corruption.

Its researcher, Dr Elliott Jordan-Doak, said they should be publishing their Chief Executives' diaries.

Dr Jordan-Doak said: "There are some other areas that we would like to see more of. We would definitely like to see more information relating to the Chief Executives of each council.

READ MORE

Dept plans to by-pass FAI to fund grassroots football 'still being finalised'

"They do have really substantial power in the councils and we actually found that none of them this year were publishing the diary of the Chief Executive, so that's one way they could really improve an understanding of the role that the Chief Executives have and really promote transparency with the public as to what exactly they are up to."

    Ireland’s 31 local authorities ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics

  • RANK - COUNCIL - OVERALL SCORE

  • 1 - Fingal County Council - 73%

  • 1 - South Dublin County Council - 73%

  • 3 - Monaghan County Council - 70%

  • 4 - Kildare County Council - 67%

  • 5 - Dublin City Council - 63%

  • 5 - Kilkenny County Council - 63%

  • 5 - Meath County Council - 63%

  • 5 - Wexford County Council - 63%

  • 5 - Wicklow County Council - 63%

  • 10 - Clare County Council - 60%

  • 10 - Donegal County Council - 60%

  • 10 - Galway City Council - 60%

  • 10 - Tipperary County Council - 60%

  • 14 - Cavan County Council - 57%

  • 14 - Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council - 57%

  • 14 - Limerick City and County Council - 57%

  • 17 - Sligo County Council - 53%

  • 18 - Cork City Council - 50%

  • 18 - Cork County Council - 50%

  • 18 - Galway County Council - 50%

  • 18 - Roscommon County Council - 50%

  • 18 - Waterford City and County Council - 50%

  • 23 - Carlow County Council - 47%

  • 23 - Laois County Council - 47%

  • 23 - Leitrim County Council - 47%

  • 23 - Louth County Council - 47%

  • 27 - Longford County Council - 43%

  • 27 - Mayo County Council - 43%

  • 27 - Offaly County Council - 43%

  • 30 - Kerry County Council - 40%

  • 30 - Westmeath County Council - 40%

More on this topic

Words that soft-pedal wrongdoing are just another form of corruptionWords that soft-pedal wrongdoing are just another form of corruption

Brazil's top court rules against Da Silva's bid to avoid prisonBrazil's top court rules against Da Silva's bid to avoid prison


councilTOPIC: Corruption

More in this Section

Ukranian man wins challenge over 'frustration' of protection applicationUkranian man wins challenge over "frustration" of protection application

Waterford wind farm operator 'exploring options' as High Court orders 9 turbines be put on standbyWaterford wind farm operator 'exploring options' as High Court orders 9 turbines be put on standby

'They can stop it with a money message' - Govt expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze'They can stop it with a money message' - Govt expected to oppose nationwide rent freeze

Dept plans to by-pass FAI to fund grassroots football 'still being finalised'Dept plans to by-pass FAI to fund grassroots football 'still being finalised'


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears some useful tips to make trips easier.Plan that family car journey with some useful tips to make traveling with kids easier

There's more to this trusty festive staple thank you might think, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

My songs are like my babies.This much I know: Singer Jake Carter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »