Herbal cannabis worth €500k seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers, along with the assistance of detector dog Robbie, discovered 25kgs of herbal cannabis in Dublin Port yesterday.

Officers seized the drugs which have an estimated street value of €500,000 during routine operations.

A shipment which had arrived from Almeria, Spain was stopped and searched.

In a separate incident at Portlaoise Mail Centre yesterday, 3.4kgs of herbal cannabis was seized.

As a result of routine profiling the drugs were discovered concealed in two separate parcels labelled as 'yoga cushions' and 'herbal tea'.

The drugs with an estimated street value of €68,000 were destined for addresses in Dublin and Tipperary.

Investigation s are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Detector dog Robbie

Last week in a series of operations in Dublin Airport, Revenue officers made a number of seizures including:

2kgs of herbal cannabis seized from a 38-year-old Polish man travelling from Dubai. The drugs had an estimated street value of €40,000. The man was arrested by Gardaí and brought before the District Court where he was remanded in custody until July 3 for sentencing.

20kgs of tobacco and 7,000 cigarettes seized from two female Irish passengers travelling from Lanzarote. The tobacco branded "Amber Leaf" and cigarettes branded "Benson & Hedges" had an estimated retail value of €14,800 and represent a loss to the Exchequer of over €12,800.

Cash amounting to €15,571 (consisting of Euro, Sterling and US Dollar) believed to be from the proceeds of crime, seized by Revenue officers from three male passengers travelling to New York. A three-month cash detention order has been granted to Revenue officers to allow further investigations to be carried out.