Herbal cannabis worth €20k seized in Dublin

A photo of the items seized in Dublin. Picture: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 06:02 PM

Two people have been arrested after suspected herbal cannabis was seized in Co Dublin.

Approximately 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000 was found in a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Sandyford area.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) East Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardai arrested a 37-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman at the scene.

Both are being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

