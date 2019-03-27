'Her actions will save the lives of many people': Laura Brennan laid to rest

Update 1pm: HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan was laid to rest earlier today.

A mass of remembrance and celebration of her life is to take place in Ennis Cathedral shortly.

Laura died last Wednesday after a battle with cervical cancer.

The 26-year-old campaigned for the HPV vaccine since her diagnosis.

Both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins will be represented by their Aide de Camp at the service.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar interrupted Dáil business this afternoon to pay tribute to her.

"As you know she died from cervical cancer but worked very closely with the health service to become a really powerful advocate for HPV vaccination," said Mr Varadkar.

"Because of her we were able to increase the uptake again of HPV vaccination.

"While sadly she has lost her life, I believe her actions will save the life of many people."

We are all deeply saddened to learn of Laura Brennan’s death, and we send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. #ThankYouLaura for all you have done. https://t.co/iFpiQh7W6p pic.twitter.com/W8Rxd2aocv— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 20, 2019

HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan to be laid to rest

Earlier: The funeral of HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan will take place later today in Co Clare.

The 26-year-old passed away in hospital last Wednesday after a battle with cervical cancer.

Laura Brennan was diagnosed with cervical cancer stage 2B in December 2016.

Since then she vigorously campaigned for the HPV vaccine.

In a recent HSE video, Laura explained that it protected against HPV 16, which she was diagnosed with.

Earlier this month, new figures showed a 20% increase in the HPV vaccine uptake in just over two years.

Upon her passing last week, President Michael D Higgins and Health Minister Simon Harris were among those to pay tribute to Laura for her work in raising awareness of the vaccine.

Her funeral service will take place later today in the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Ennis, Co Clare at 1pm where large numbers are expected to attend and pay their respects.