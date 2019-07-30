News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 10:44 AM

The Crime Victims Helpline reported a 52% increase in calls since 2015.

The support service launched its annual review for 2018 today which reports it received almost 4,500 contacts from people looking for support and information.

CVH handled 3,581 calls, 600 emails and 151 text messages and posted information to 131 people.

In its report, it details how the majority of contacts (77%) came directly from victims of crime with the remaining coming from friends and family (9%), Gardaí and other service providers such as social workers, counsellors and GPs (14%).

The most common crimes that victims experienced were assault, harassment, and burglary.

Executive Director, Michele Puckhaber, said: “People share their fears with us after experiencing a burglary or an assault; they express their frustration at the slowness of the criminal justice system; and they look to us to provide guidance; a listening ear; and hope that they will feel ‘normal’ again. Nobody should suffer alone or in silence.”

Brendan Lynott, Chairperson of the Crime Victim Helpline, said, “Crime continues to exist, and every day people become victims and suffer a range of consequences. Crime Victims Helpline will continue to support, inform and empower victims and all those impacted by crime.”

The national Crime Victims Helpline can be contacted on freephone 116 006; by texting 085 133 7711 or emailing info@crimevictimshelpline.ie.

