News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Helpline for motorists affected by Douglas car park blaze

Helpline for motorists affected by Douglas car park blaze
Pictures: Cork Fire Brigade Twitter
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Management at Douglas Village Shopping Centre have set up a dedicated phone line for the owners of some 200 cars which are still inside its fire-ravaged car park.

They urged motorists affected by last night's blaze to contact 087 950 9800 to discuss arrangements.

Helpline for motorists affected by Douglas car park blaze

And while the shopping centre remains closed, staff have also been assigned to the entrances to the deal with any queries people may have.

Up to 60 vehicles were damaged in the blaze - up to 45 of those are completely burned out.

A major logistics operation is being planned to remove all the cars. It's expected that cranes will have to be used. It could take several days for arrangements to be finalised.

The car park could be out of action for weeks. The shopping centre will remain closed tomorrow pending a more detailed engineering assessment.

READ MORE

Massive recovery operation required following Cork car park blaze

More on this topic

Massive recovery operation required following Cork car park blazeMassive recovery operation required following Cork car park blaze

'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage'A devastating incident': Major blaze at Cork shopping centre causes extensive damage

'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire

'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park

TOPIC: Cork fire

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-oldGardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-old

Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre

'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire'We heard loud bangs and the fire started spreading': Eyewitnesses count cost of Cork fire

'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park'Everything was moving very slowly': Shopper describes fire which engulfed Douglas car park


Lifestyle

June O’Flynn manages Philip’s Bookshop on Main Street in Mallow, Co Cork, with her mother Catherine. It sells books, school supplies, stationery and gifts.We Sell Books: 'Our ethos is to support local and try to get people to shop locally’

Despite being seen by some as a novelty act, The Proclaimers have always had apolitical edge. It’s a side of the twin duo that has become even sharper with Brexit looming, writes Ed Power.The Proclaimers have always had a political edge

The recent rescue from the sea of around a dozen youngsters attending Irish college at Magheroarty beach in Co Donegal is a reminder of the extremely dangerous seas in that county. Enormous Atlantic rollers strike the coast with incredible force and destructive power.Islands of Ireland: Purple patch at monastery

What seems like a premature withering of leaves on certain trees iscausing concern to some readers. After all, we’re only just movinginto autumn and it’s early to behappening.Leaves withering too early- a cause of concern?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »