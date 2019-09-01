Helpline for motorists affected by Douglas car park blaze

Management at Douglas Village Shopping Centre have set up a dedicated phone line for the owners of some 200 cars which are still inside its fire-ravaged car park.

They urged motorists affected by last night's blaze to contact 087 950 9800 to discuss arrangements.

And while the shopping centre remains closed, staff have also been assigned to the entrances to the deal with any queries people may have.

Up to 60 vehicles were damaged in the blaze - up to 45 of those are completely burned out.

A major logistics operation is being planned to remove all the cars. It's expected that cranes will have to be used. It could take several days for arrangements to be finalised.

The car park could be out of action for weeks. The shopping centre will remain closed tomorrow pending a more detailed engineering assessment.