Helping homeless children at the heart of the SVP Christmas appeal

The Society of St Vincent de Paul says it is putting children at the heart of its Christmas appeal this year.

Almost 4,000 children will be spending this Christmas in emergency accommodation and the charity is asking people to donate food and presents for Christmas hampers.

Kieran Stafford, the charity's national president praised the work of their volunteers

“Last year our volunteers visited 50,000 homes in the winter period and with the 2019 calls for help so far running ahead of the 2018 figures we expect that the figure for this year will increase,” he said.

“These are people who want to make Christmas as special for their children and families as everyone else but lack the financial resources to meet the additional costs this time brings, and are already struggling to pay for food, heating and rent.”

This year we hope to bring a happy Christmas to the many children living in poverty especially the 3,873 without a home and relying on emergency accommodation.

St Vincent de Paul launched their Christmas appeal this morning with Late, Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.