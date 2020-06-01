Help available for industrial school survivors to access records

Industrial and reformatory school survivors facing barriers accessing their own records can seek help from a website set up to help former residents with their data access rights.

The site, mydatarights.ie, helps former residents through the process of accessing their personal records, held by the State and charitable agencies, by using the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The 'My Data Rights' project includes two guides on accessing personal data that can be used by anyone who was detained in Irish industrial or reformatory schools. The website also has information for relatives of those who were formerly detained who are now deceased.

The data access project was created by a group of masters in law (LLM) students in the Human Rights Law Clinic at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, NUI Galway, in collaboration with Justice for Magdalenes Research and Adoption Rights Alliance.

The group was supervised by Maeve O'Rourke, a human rights lawyer and lecturer at NUI Galway. Despite data protection and the right of data access being protected under EU and Irish law as fundamental rights, survivors of human rights violations in Ireland face many barriers when they attempt to access their information.

This includes information given to Commissions of Inquiry or Redress bodies, according to Cassie Roddy-Mullineaux, an LLM student and trained solicitor.

Through the My Data Rights Project, I hope we can empower survivors of 'historical' abuse in Ireland to use the GDPR to access their personal data.

Last November, survivors of abuse, along with legal experts and academics lined up in opposition to controversial legislation to seal millions of child abuse records for 75 years.

The Department of Education's Retention of Records Bill would have prohibited all access to every document contained in the archives of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, and the Residential Institutions Redress Board for 75 years.

That's according to LLM student Mary Harney, who is herself a survivor of both a mother and baby home and an industrial school.

"A concerted campaign by lawyers, academics, former residents, and advocates halted the progress of that Bill in November 2019," said Ms Harney. "My hope now is that the My Data Rights project helps survivors to take control of their own records and testimony."

The first guide available on mydatarights.ie helps former residents through the processing of accessing their records using the GDPR.

As well as providing information for relatives of those who were formerly details and who are now deceased, it contains template letters of request.

The second guide helps people navigate the website of the Data Protection Commission in order to register a complaint where they have encountered delays or difficulties when it comes to accessing their records.