News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Election 2020 home
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

'He'll go down as the worst Taoiseach in history': Peter Casey to run against Leo Varadkar in Dublin West

'He'll go down as the worst Taoiseach in history': Peter Casey to run against Leo Varadkar in Dublin West
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is greeted by former presidential candidate Peter Casey after both handed in their nomination papers at the offices of the Dublin County Returning Officer in Finglas. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey will run for election against Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his Dublin West constituency.

The businessman is also running for election in Donegal.

Speaking to media after submitting his nomination paper, Mr Casey denied the move was a stunt.

“It’s not a stunt – obviously I am passionate about getting elected in Donegal, that’s where my business is, that’s where my home is, and I want to represent the people of Donegal,” he said.

Asked why he is also running in Dublin West, Mr Casey said: “I am going to give people 10 reasons why they should not vote for Leo Varadkar.

I think he'll go down as the worst Taoiseach in history. I want to give people in Dublin West the opportunity to register their disgust

The Derry-born businessman finished second behind Michael D Higgins in the presidential election in 2018, securing 342,727 (23.3%) votes.

The other candidates running in Dublin West include Emer Currie (Fine Gael), Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil), Roderic O’Gorman (Green Party), Joan Burton (Labour), Ruth Coppinger (Solidarity-People Before Profit), Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin), Aengus O Maolain (Social Democrat) and Edward McManus (Aontú).

Those running in Donegal include Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil), Pat “The Cope” Gallagher (Fianna Fáil), Joe McHugh (Fine Gael), Martin Harley (Fine Gael), Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin), Padraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin), Thomas Pringle (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú), Maghnus Monaghan (Renua), John O’Donnell (Ind), Niall McConnell (Ind) and Michael White (Green).

READ MORE

Election 2020: Everything you need to know ahead of the first of four televised debates

More on this topic

SF promise of tax cuts, pensions and insurance savings to cost billions of euroSF promise of tax cuts, pensions and insurance savings to cost billions of euro

Election 2020: Everything you need to know ahead of the first of four televised debatesElection 2020: Everything you need to know ahead of the first of four televised debates

McDonald: Days of single party government long goneMcDonald: Days of single party government long gone

Maria Bailey will not seek re-election after 'extremely difficult' monthsMaria Bailey will not seek re-election after 'extremely difficult' months


Irish General ElectionLeo VaradkarPeter CaseyTOPIC: Election 2020