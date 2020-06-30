News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Helen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crime

Helen McEntee: Special Criminal Court still needed for serious organised crime
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the court is still needed to handle cases involving serious organised crime.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 09:09 AM

The legislation to renew the Special Criminal Court was signed into law by the Seanad last night with just hours to go before it lapsed.The court was set up to allow non-jury trials for cases involving terrorism, and has been criticised by human rights groups.

Sinn Féin deputies agreed to abstain from the vote on its renewal in the Dáil for the first time after a review of the court was promised.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the court is still needed to handle cases involving serious organised crime.

Ms McEntee said: "The ongoing gang related feuds in Dublin and next to me in my own consitutency, Drogheda, have brought into focus the depravity in which they operate.

"These feuds have resulted in appalling and barbaric murders that have shocked the country.

The Justice Minister said "substantial" garda resources have been deployed to areas with serious organised crime problems that have brought "significant convictions" and "ongoing seizures of drugs, firearms and ammunition."

The minister added: "There is stark evidence of the willingness of organised groups to engage in murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, drug smuggling, counterfeiting and other serious offences.

"As public representatives, we have witnessed its devastating impact on our communities.

"It is clear that these groups have no respect for the laws of this land nor the safety of its citizens.

"By their behaviour, they demonstrate a callous disregard for everything that a stable and democratic society stands for."

READ MORE

Young to benefit from jobs stimulus, Vat threshold set to rise and virus wage schemes extended

More on this topic

Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'Burglar caught red-handed loses appeal after threatening to burn owner 'out of it'

Dissident republican’s murder ‘callous and reckless’Dissident republican’s murder ‘callous and reckless’

Man arrested after woman shot in BallymunMan arrested after woman shot in Ballymun

Gardaí seize €52,000 of counterfeit goods in DublinGardaí seize €52,000 of counterfeit goods in Dublin

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

Special Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice ActsSpecial Criminal Court to be renewed after Seanad backs Justice Acts

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »