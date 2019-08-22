News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Helen McEntee: Ireland 'willing and ready to listen' to backstop proposals

Helen McEntee: Ireland 'willing and ready to listen' to backstop proposals
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 09:59 AM

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has said that Ireland’s focus in the Brexit negotiations remains on securing a deal.

Ireland is "willing and ready to listen" to any proposals to the backstop impasse, but has yet to hear anything credible from the UK, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms McEntee said the alternative suggestions from the UK in a letter to Donald Tusk were not credible and included previously-mooted trusted trader schemes, technological solutions or a proposal that Ireland align itself with the UK instead of the single market.

It was no secret that Ireland has been talking to the European Commission about a no-deal Brexit scenario, she added.

The Minister said the talks are not about the backstop or alternative arrangements, but are about damage limitation on this island of Ireland.

The twin goals and objective of the talks with the European Commission are about how to protect the invisible border and ensure no infrastructure is reintroduced or any threat returns along the border, while also seeing that Ireland keeps its place in the single market, she said.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson set for showdown Brexit talks in Paris

More on this topic

‘Irish cross-border policing under threat from no-deal Brexit’‘Irish cross-border policing under threat from no-deal Brexit’

Boris Johnson set for showdown Brexit talks in ParisBoris Johnson set for showdown Brexit talks in Paris

Remaining EU 27 are not united: The other Brexit (beach) partyRemaining EU 27 are not united: The other Brexit (beach) party

US trade deal ‘highly unlikely’ with Irish hard border, Boris Johnson warnedUS trade deal ‘highly unlikely’ with Irish hard border, Boris Johnson warned

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Ireland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says CoveneyIreland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says Coveney

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Irish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbagsIrish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbags


Lifestyle

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »