Helen McEntee confident Brexit deal will be done and EU will 'remain strong and together'

EU Affairs Minister Helen McEntee has said she is still confident that a Brexit deal can be done and that there also has been “no weakening” of EU support for Ireland's position.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Committee on European Union Affairs, the junior minister who regularly attends summits in Brussels, sounded a note of optimism around Ireland's hopes.

As news filters through of British prime minister Boris Johnson's alternative Brexit plans today, Ms McEntee told TDs that she still believed a deal can be done.

If there was pressure by London on Ireland to water down its position through other EU capitals, she told the committee she was not aware of this.

The EU would “remain strong and together,” the minister added.

Furthermore, there had been “no weakening” of the EU's position in supporting Ireland's demands for a backstop and specifics in Brexit, the committee heard.

The latest UK plans proposed a permanent solution with border checks in the North and that was something the government would “not accept,” Ms McEntee added.

In a no-deal scenario, she confirmed there would have to be customs checks in Ireland but these could not result in a “security threat” and those points would also only be “temporary,” TDs were told.

Talks with the EU and Ireland on contingency no-deal Brexit plans were continuing, she told the committee, which were looking at how to protect the EU's single market if indeed there is a disorderly Brexit.

Ms McEntee said that she hoped these conversations would conclude in the coming weeks.

Nonetheless, the loss of the landbridge in the UK for Irish goods with Brexit would have a dramatic impact, she explained:

“In particular, we have been engaging with our colleagues in the Commission, and in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, to mitigate as much as possible the effects on goods transiting via landbridge. There is a shared recognition of the strategic importance of the UK landbridge as a transit route for all our economies.

“Let us be clear – the landbridge after Brexit will not replicate the status quo for operators. It will depend on traders being compliant with the new requirements.”