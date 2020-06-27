News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Helen McEntee appointed Justice Minister as Michéal Martin's Cabinet takes shape

Helen McEntee previously served as Minister for European Affairs.
By Paul Hosford
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 05:16 PM

Helen McEntee and Norma Foley are both set to take seats at the Cabinet as Michéal Martin puts together his government.

Ms McEntee will be named as Justice Minister when the Dáil reconvenes later this evening, with Ms Foley, a first-time TD from Kerry, will be named Minister for Education.

They will be joined at Cabinet by Stephen Donnelly, who will be named as the new Minister for Health, along with Darragh O'Brien, who will be Minister for Housing and Barry Cowen who will take on a combined Rural and Agricultural Affairs role.

The Green Party's Eamon Ryan will be Transport and Climate Minister, with his party colleagues Roderic O'Gorman and Catherine Martin set to join him in Equality and Communications respectively.

Simon Harris will move to Social Protection, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar taking on the Jobs brief and Simon Coveney keeping Foreign Affairs. Paschal Donohoe will also stay put in Finance, but the Public Expenditure arm of his role will go to Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath.

