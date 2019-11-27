News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Heavy rainfall will not affect Christmas tree supply, according to growers

Heavy rainfall will not affect Christmas tree supply, according to growers
Christy Kavanagh
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 11:37 AM

Long spells of rain have left Christmas tree growers worried about the upcoming festive season.

Ten days of rain arrived just before the harvest period and what is expected to be an extremely busy week at garden centres and shops.

450,000 trees are expected to be sold nationwide over the coming weeks.

The Irish Christmas Tree Growers Association (ICTGA) says the weather has led to extra costs in terms of time and labour.

Christy Kavanagh, a spokesperson for the ICTGA, has said that while circumstances are difficult to extract trees at the moment because of the recent heavy rain, they are doing it and there will not be a shortage.

"We're still supplying garden centres, it's just a lot of hassle at this end. They could be a day late."

"We have to think of the health and safety of workers."

He explained that when trees are cut they have to be left on the ground for three days to allow the release of gas, then they are brought from the plantation to the yard where they are processed at night, loaded on pallets and then distributed.

All the time they have to be kept clean for customers which is difficult in wet and muddy conditions.

However, business is very good this year he said with 450,000 trees being sold in Ireland and a further 200,000 will be exported to the UK, Germany, Holland and Denmark.

Sales could be up by 5-10% this year, he added as artificial trees are no longer in fashion.

Growers always keep a prudent reserve to meet demand, he said.

The unique conditions in Ireland make it an ideal location for the growth of Christmas trees and he encouraged more farmers to consider growing trees.

"It's a nice life."

READ MORE

Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister

More on this topic

Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?

Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakesMichelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

Five experts to share their tips on how to survive ChristmasFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

One in six people plan to spend more on Christmas presents this yearOne in six people plan to spend more on Christmas presents this year


TOPIC: Christmas

More in this Section

Councillors set to get €8,000 pay riseCouncillors set to get €8,000 pay rise

Eoghan Murphy to face no confidence motionEoghan Murphy to face no confidence motion

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »