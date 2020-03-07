Heavy rain expected until Tuesday

Heavy rainfall is expected in a number of counties until Tuesday.

The weather advisory affects Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The periods of heavy rainfall may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.

Some 40 to 50 millimetres is expected to fall in places.

After heavy rain in some areas on Saturday, there will be more early on Monday and Tuesday in particular.

The weather advisory is in place until 6pm on Tuesday.