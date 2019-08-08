Heavy rain and spot flooding forecast for the whole country overnight

Heavy rain is being forecast for the entire country tonight.

Met Éireann initially issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster and Munster.

However, that has now been extended to the rest of the country.

A frontal system associated with this depression will bring a spell of heavy rain tonight. pic.twitter.com/leZ1gNvtf4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 8, 2019

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over much of Munster and south Leinster this evening, the rain heavy and persistent. Heavy rain extending to all areas tonight. Becoming windy on south and west coasts. Lows of 13 to 15°C. (Shannon Radar N/A, until it resumes service.) pic.twitter.com/u0S6lk5f1C August 8, 2019

Forecasters say the heavy rain will spread from the south this evening and tonight, extending to Connacht and Ulster later in the night.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm are expected over a "relatively short time period", while spot flooding is likely.

The warning is valid until 7am tomorrow morning.

According to Met Éireann, the heavy rain will clear northwards in the morning.

However, showers following from the south will become widespread and continue through the day - including many heavy showers and some thunderstorms.