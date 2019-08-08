News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Heavy rain and spot flooding forecast for the whole country overnight

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:49 PM

Heavy rain is being forecast for the entire country tonight.

Met Éireann initially issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster and Munster.

However, that has now been extended to the rest of the country.

Forecasters say the heavy rain will spread from the south this evening and tonight, extending to Connacht and Ulster later in the night.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm are expected over a "relatively short time period", while spot flooding is likely.

The warning is valid until 7am tomorrow morning.

According to Met Éireann, the heavy rain will clear northwards in the morning.

However, showers following from the south will become widespread and continue through the day - including many heavy showers and some thunderstorms.

