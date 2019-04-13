NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Heavy rain and 100km/h winds as Status Yellow warnings in place for south and west

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 04:08 PM

Winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour are expected along parts of the south and west coast until tomorrow evening.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

This warning is in place until 3am on Sunday morning.

While a Status Yellow rain warning will come into effect at 6pm for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

This warning will remain in effect until 6pm on Sunday evening.

Forecaster with Met Éireann, John Eagleton, says conditions could be dangerous.

"It is more or less west Cork and Kerry, it may just creep up into south Galway and a bit to west Clare as well and that will basically be up to 6pm on Sunday evening

"It wouldn't be very safe now along those southern coasts, particularly in exposed places.

"It will be big seas coming in there with that south-easterly gale."

Sinn Féin select European election candidate as Northern Ireland prepares to vote despite Brexit

