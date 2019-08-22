Heavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fire

Motorists are experiencing heavy delays on the M50 this morning due to a vehicle fire.

The northbound lane was closed between Junction 13 Sandyford and Junction 12 Firhouse at around 6.30am.

Emergency services were called to deal with the fire, which has now been dealt with according to AA Roadwatch.

It warned motorists to take care as smoke could be affecting visibility on the road.

Fire out traffic being held still pic.twitter.com/ewlAyEEUmc — edwardmerr16@gmail.c (@edwardmerr16) August 22, 2019

Traffic is moving again and gardaí say the road has reopened.

They said road users can expect delays due to the volume of traffic which built up during the road closure.

AA Roadwatch says the southbound lane is also experiencing tailbacks to Junction 11 Tallaght.