News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Heavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fire

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Motorists are experiencing heavy delays on the M50 this morning due to a vehicle fire.

The northbound lane was closed between Junction 13 Sandyford and Junction 12 Firhouse at around 6.30am.

Emergency services were called to deal with the fire, which has now been dealt with according to AA Roadwatch.

It warned motorists to take care as smoke could be affecting visibility on the road.

Traffic is moving again and gardaí say the road has reopened.

They said road users can expect delays due to the volume of traffic which built up during the road closure.

AA Roadwatch says the southbound lane is also experiencing tailbacks to Junction 11 Tallaght.

READ MORE

Garda restructuring plan alarms local bosses

More on this topic

Woman seriously injured after two-car crash in MonaghanWoman seriously injured after two-car crash in Monaghan

Three hospitalised following serious crash in MonaghanThree hospitalised following serious crash in Monaghan

Two die after separate road accidents in TipperaryTwo die after separate road accidents in Tipperary

Teenager dies in hospital after Cork road accidentTeenager dies in hospital after Cork road accident

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Ireland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says CoveneyIreland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says Coveney

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Irish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbagsIrish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbags


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »