News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Heather Humphreys: Workplaces that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

Heather Humphreys: Workplaces that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down
By Press Association
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 12:35 PM

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces which do not comply with new safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

She was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the pandemic lifts.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health supports for returning workers.

She said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005.

"This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”

READ MORE

National Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction training

More on this topic

National Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction trainingNational Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction training

Divorces granted online for first time in IrelandDivorces granted online for first time in Ireland

Man Utd hire Irish company to help protect players, fans and staff from Covid-19Man Utd hire Irish company to help protect players, fans and staff from Covid-19

GPS double number of people referred for Covid-19 testingGPS double number of people referred for Covid-19 testing


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up