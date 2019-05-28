Heather Humphreys: Businesses being punished by 'compensation culture'

The Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said many businesses are feeling the pressure from the cost of personal injuries claims.

Her comments to the Dáil come amid the "Swing-Gate" controversy surrounding Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey. Deputy Bailey has dropped plans to sue a Dublin hotel after she fell off a swing at the property. She will meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the coming days to find out if she will be sanctioned by the party for her comments on the claim.

Minister Humphreys told the Dáil: "Many (businesses) do feel that they are being punished for this compensation culture, and I have to say that my view on this is very simple - people need to have some common sense and they need to be responsible for their own personal safety.

"So if you trip or you fall, you have to ask yourself why it happened, and more often than not the answer is because of your own carelessness."

Micheál Martin: People with rising insurance premiums angered by Maria Bailey's actions

The Fianna Fáil leader doesn't think Maria Bailey understands the wider context of her actions.

The Fine Gael TD dropped her case against a Dublin hotel over the weekend after she fell off a swing.

However, following an interview yesterday, she came in for criticism from both her party colleagues and the public.

Staff at Fine Gael HQ are said to be angry that they were not informed in advance of the interview.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says claims like Deputy Bailey's affect everyone.

"I don't get the sense that Maria really gets the wider context of this which is about the public policy in trying to reduce the claims culture in our society.

"I think this experience goes against that and many people across the country are angry about that because they see it in their insurance premium rising all the time."