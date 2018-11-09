Heartbroken Louth student pleads for last memories of dead boyfriend from her lost phone

By Louise Walsh

A Co. Louth student is appealing for help to find her lost phone, containing precious memories of her boyfriend who died suddenly last month.

23-year-old Clare Fagan from Drogheda has made a heartrending plea with whoever may have her phone, just to back up the irreplaceable pictures, texts and recordings that were stored on the device.

Most of the memories lost were of her and her late partner Philip Dowling (aged 30) from Monasterboice, who died suddenly in America last month.

Philip had been visiting Clare, who was on an internship at the University of Purdue in Indiana as part of her final-year environmental health degree, when the tragedy occurred.

She claims her phone went missing from her handbag at a disco in the town last Sunday evening.

The distraught young woman said: "To whoever has my phone, I cannot explain how many personal and irreplaceable memories are on that phone.

"It is a Samsung Galaxy gold A5 with a clear cover and there is a picture of myself and Phil on the lock screen and an ID card with my picture and name attached to the back.

I don't care about the phone, I don't even want the SIM card back. All I'm asking is that whoever has the phone would just back up the pics for me so that they will automatically go to my own database.

"I just want all the pics, texts, videos and recordings of me and Phil singing - I just want them back to remember him. They're the most recent ones I had of him and the last memories of us together," she said.