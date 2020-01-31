News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Heartbroken father ‘will build snowmen’ in his murdered children’s memory

By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 01:13 PM

The father of three murdered children has said he now knows what heartbreak really means.

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were discovered lifeless at their west Dublin home a week ago.

Their mother has been charged with their murders.

On Friday the youngsters were carried in little white coffins for a funeral Mass.

Their father paused to touch one of the wooden boxes on his way into the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole.

Although we are in a House of God, no God should allow this to happen

Andrew McGinley said: “We often misuse words. When Ireland would lose a match, I used to say I was heartbroken.

“I now know what that really means.

“We, as a family, are heartbroken.”

He added: “Although we are in a House of God, no God should allow this to happen.”

Andrew McGinley (centre back towards camera) is hugged during the funeral service (Niall Carson/PA)
Rathcoole Boys Football Club provided a guard of honour outside in recognition of Conor and Darragh’s love for the sport.

Mr McGinley said the club was a huge part of their lives.

“I have promises that I have to keep and this will drive me on.

“I promised Carla a snowman, the place will be filled with snowmen every time it snows.”

He paid tribute to his “creative, funny and unique” children.

Mourners watch as a coffin is carried into the Church of the Holy Family in Rathcoole, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
“It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way but we will still be forever heartbroken.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Following their discovery a week ago Irish police launched a murder investigation.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson’s Court in Newcastle, has been charged with their murders.

Andrew McGinley with his three children, nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla (Family/PA)
Mr McGinley name-checked the various influences on his children’s lives, from the rock band Foo Fighters and the fantasy film Frozen to Lego which fuelled their creativity.

Everlong by the Foo Fighters was played towards the end of the Mass.

Mr McGinley said: “Thank you to whoever invented trampolines.

“You will never know the fun and enjoyment ours has brought Conor, Darragh and Carla.”

It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched

Their father said recent days had been hugely emotional.

He told mourners: “Many of you will never know, until now, how much your everyday actions helped make my children’s lives more wonderful and helped us to allow Conor, Darragh and Carla to grow as the creative, funny and unique kids that they are.”

Mourners attend the funeral (Niall Carson/PA)
A priest articulated the “sense of bewilderment, loss and heart-wrenching grief”.

Father Kevin Doherty said: “Their very going from us has left a chasm of absence in our lives.

“It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched.”

