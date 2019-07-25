News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hearing on controversial Roscommon eviction application to be heard in October

Hearing on controversial Roscommon eviction application to be heard in October
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 03:15 PM

An application by KBC bank for a High Court injunction requiring the family at the centre of the Co Roscommon eviction controversy to leave their home will be heard in October.

KBC seeks an order requiring siblings Michael Anthony, David and Geraldine McGann to vacate their family home at Falsk, near Strokestown in Co Roscommon.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today.

The Judge dismissed an application brought on behalf of David McGann to have separate proceedings consolidated and heard at the same time as KBC's application for an injunction.

In those proceedings, David McGann seeks to challenge the validity of the execution of the possession order obtained by KBC that was granted by the Roscommon County Registrar.

He also seeks orders, including one preventing any party from taking possession of or interfering with the property.

KBC opposed the application.

Ms Justice Reynolds said she was not making an order to consolidate the actions, on grounds including that the cases involved different parties, and raised different issues.

Having the two cases heard at the same time would also add to the legal costs, the judge added. The judge listed KBC's injunction application for hearing on October 10 next.

READ MORE

Corkman Keith Byrne released from prison in the US

The McGann family were evicted from the farm last December on foot of a repossession order KBC obtained in respect of the property several years ago.

The eviction, gained national media attention after private security operatives were forced from the property by a group of masked men.

Gardaí subsequently launched an investigation after security personnel were attacked, several of whom required medical treatment, several vehicles were burnt and a dog had to be put down due to injuries it sustained.

The McGanns, who were not involved in those incidents, subsequently returned to the property which was the subject of a loan agreement between KBC and the farm's registered owner Mr Michael Anthony McGann.

Mr McGann fell into arrears on repayments and owed the bank some €431,000.

Counsel said KBC obtained a possession order in respect of the property in 2012, which was not appealed.

The last repayment on the loan to KBC was made by the borrower in February 2014.

In 2018 the order for repossession of the property was executed at Roscommon Circuit Court.

READ MORE

'We trusted the State' - Hyde & Seek Creche parents 'devastated' by revelations on documentary

More on this topic

Judgement on celebrity couple Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan's eviction from €900k home delayedJudgement on celebrity couple Pamela Flood and Ronan Ryan's eviction from €900k home delayed

Former operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rulesFormer operators of National Aquatic Centre not entitled to damages, appeal court rules

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder

Court approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsyCourt approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsy

Courtcourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Residents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA findsResidents of centre for adults with disabilities in Dublin regularly exposed to 'screaming, pushing', HIQA finds

Man hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in ClareMan hospitalised after being run down by rampaging bull in Clare

Appeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murderAppeal court hears 'unusual' argument that dependency on alcohol can diminish person's responsibility for murder

Court approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsyCourt approves lump sum of €2.5m plus annual payments in final settlement for girl, 13, with cerebral palsy


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »