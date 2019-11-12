News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hearing between Department of Education and Western Bulding Systems to take place next month

Hearing between Department of Education and Western Bulding Systems to take place next month
File image of the exterior of Tyrrelstown Educate Together School in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
By Jess Casey
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 04:52 PM

A court hearing between the Department of Education and the Co-Tyrone based company that constructed a series of schools discovered to have fire and structural problems is to take place next month.

A hearing between the department and Western Building Systems (WBS) is to take place on December 2 in the Commercial Court, the Minister for Education confirmed.

“That will be specific to the Educate Together School in Tyrrelstown and Ardgillan [Community College]," Minister Joe McHugh said.

In October 2018, the Educate Together in Tyrrelstown was shut for a number of weeks after structural problems were discovered during an investigation. Part of Ardgillan remains closed.

“That work being led by the Attorney General is ongoing," Minister McHugh added. "Certainly, I've been consistent in saying that's where responsibility lies, responsibility should be followed up.

And that's why we're taking this through the commercial courts.” WBS has previously insisted it is not at fault for any errors in the sites.

It said:

Every school we have ever built was assessed and certified by the [Department of Education]. Yet the Department alone is now deeming some of these schools defective. Evidence of defects has never been published.

Meanwhile, new school builds will not be affected by the costs of fixing a series of serious fire and structural problems at dozens of schools across the country, according to the Minister of Education.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, the repair costs of fixing and surveying 40 schools built by Western Building Systems have reached €40m to date. The Department of Education has ring-fenced €8.8bn up to 2027 specifically for new builds, according to Minister McHugh.

"We're going to have 60 major buildings which were identified earlier in this term to ensure that we’ll have over 30,000 new permanent and additional accommodation," he said.

"The work program that we've had in place will continue to go ahead," he added. The department also has a contingency plan in place, he added.

Of the 40 schools constructed by WBS, built during the Celtic Tiger era's rapid building programme, 14 schools are understood to have been completely fixed.

Remediation work on a further eight schools is due to begin in the new year. Plans have also been put in place for a further 17 schools, where work is due to begin by next summer. However, the defects identified in these 17 schools are understood to not be as severe as in the first 22.

READ MORE

Airbnb guests to spend estimated €212m in Irish restaurants and cafes this year

More on this topic

Progress being made on schools with building defects, Education Minister saysProgress being made on schools with building defects, Education Minister says

Survey finds 73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe in schoolSurvey finds 73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe in school

Minister Joe McHugh accused of having 'no vision or direction' for third-level funding shortagesMinister Joe McHugh accused of having 'no vision or direction' for third-level funding shortages

19 schools take part in pilot project to teach more subjects through Irish19 schools take part in pilot project to teach more subjects through Irish


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

From Monday, November 11, RTÉ On Climate looks at issues affecting us all including Paul Cunningham’s report from the Arctic Circle.The Shape I'm In: RTÉ journalist Paul Cunningham

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex file: Hard to have sex when you don’t feel sexy

I wish everyone could discover the magic of making a loaf of bread.Darina Allen: Preparing for National Homemade Bread Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »