Healy-Rae rejects Minister Flanagan's apology over Kerry direct provision centre

A Kerry TD is rejecting the Justice Minister's apology for the opening of a direct-provision centre in Caherciveen.

Charlie Flanagan has written an open letter to the people of Kerry after 25 asylum-seekers tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he is sorry for the lack of consultation when the centre was opened in March - but said it will remain open.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae is calling for him to immediately close the facility.

He said: "I heard his apology, while it is something very small it isn't much good to the people of Caherciveen who've gone through so much for so long now, for many months, when he's saying he won't close the place down.

"Clearly the place isn't suitable."

Last week, it emerged that Michael Healy Rae had a shareholding in the company that sold the lease in the hotel in Cahirciveen which is now running as a direct provision centre.

Mr Healy Rae had previously stated he had nothing to do with the hotel.

He had stated that he was involved in a tourism company, the Skellig Hotel Experience (SHE), and that another shareholder coincidentally had the lease to the hotel.

However, when it was pointed out to him that the Skellig Hotel Experience company, in which he was a 25% shareholder, held the lease until last December he said he was unaware of that.

He said he was not involved in running the hotel and this has been confirmed by other sources.

The Skellig Hotel Experience company was sold to businessman Paul Collins last December. The only asset in the company was the lease to the hotel.

Mr Collins runs three other DP centres.

Mr Healy Rae said he was unaware of to whom the Skellig Hotel Experience company was sold.

Niall Collins

Also responding to the Justice Minister's apology this morning was Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins, who was a member of the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee.

"I think the minister's handling of the direct provision centre in Cahirciveen has been shambolic," he said.

"It's a throwback to the old days when direct provision centres were opened without any consultation with the local community, and also with scant regard for users and residents of direct provision centres.

"I think it's been completely mishandled."