Healy-Rae: People giving up meat have never worked a hard day in their lives

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 01:45 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A TD has claimed people who are giving up eating meat have never worked a hard day in their lives.

Danny Healy Rae says a good piece of meat is the only thing that can revive you after a long day.

It is after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was trying to cut down on how much meat he eats to help reduce his carbon footprint.

Danny Healy Rae does not believe that's the way to go.

He said: "Them fellas that are talking about stopping people eating meat have never worked hard.

"If you're a hard worker and do a hard days work there's nothing to bring you back and to revive again than a piece of good meat.

"Whether 'tis bacon and cabbage or whether 'tis beef or mutton stew, if you don't have that you won't rise out the following day."


