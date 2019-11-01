News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil
By Anne Lucey
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 07:27 PM

The Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has declined to comment following a report he was attending a funeral in South Kerry in June 2018 while signed into the Dáil for a key address by EU leader Jean-Claude Juncker.

It is understood the Kerry TD attended a funeral in Sneem on the morning the European Commission president was in the Dáil.

Attendance reports compiled by the Oireachtas for June 21, 2018, show he still managed to clock in at Leinster House.

Mr Healy-Rae’s parliamentary assistant and son Jackie Healy-Rae was asked in Tralee on Friday if there would be a comment on the matter.

He said he himself would not comment on the matter and his father would be making no comment.

Last year the matter of the TD's absence from the Dail during the visit by EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, June 21 was debated on Radio Kerry.

The issue arose after the Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil said Mr Healy-Rae was chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs and he should have been at the address and accused Mr Healy-Rae of snubbing the affair.

But Mr Healy-Rae said at the time he was absent from the Dáil because of a bereavement.

An uncle of his son-in-law’s had sadly passed away, Mr Healy-Rae told Radio Kerry on June 22, 2018.

READ MORE

Doherty: Healy-Rae 'should be given the opportunity to explain' as Kerry TD joins vote controversy

More on this topic

Doherty: Healy-Rae 'should be given the opportunity to explain' as Kerry TD joins vote controversyDoherty: Healy-Rae 'should be given the opportunity to explain' as Kerry TD joins vote controversy

Finance Minister claims there are 'many legitimate reasons' TDs don't vote while at Leinster HouseFinance Minister claims there are 'many legitimate reasons' TDs don't vote while at Leinster House

Naughton recuses herself from ‘vote-gate’ probe after admitting voting for colleaguesNaughton recuses herself from ‘vote-gate’ probe after admitting voting for colleagues

Vote Gate: Ethics committee to hear complaints against Fianna Fáil TDsVote Gate: Ethics committee to hear complaints against Fianna Fáil TDs


TOPIC: Voting in Dail

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »