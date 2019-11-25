News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Healy-Rae brothers Jackie and Kevin, and a third man, found guilty of assault outside chip van

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, Kevin Healy-Rae (back right ) and Jackie Healy-Rae (front) pictured on their way out of court in Tralee. Picture: Dominick Walsh
By Neil Michael
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:10 PM

The image of Jackie Healy-Rae smiling as he squeezed a man’s neck was compelling evidence in an assault case against him, a court heard today.

Before finding him, his brother Kevin and a third man guilty of assault, the judge also noted they were seen on CCTV laughing as they walked away after the attack.

Speaking at Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters said despite their barrister’s claim they had acted in self-defence, they chose to ignore an opportunity they had to avoid a confrontation.

TD Michael Healy-Rae’s two sons had denied they assaulted Kieran James after a row broke out in the queue outside a chip van in the centre of Kenmare town.

Instead, they claimed the row, in the early hours of December 28, 2017, stemmed from the fact that people involved ‘hate’ the Healy-Raes because of their politics.

Their defence barrister claimed the garda investigation against them and Malachy Scannell, 34, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, was "manifestly unfair’"

But Judge Waters dismissed the idea they acted in self-defence and said he did not accept the Healy-Raes had been treated unfairly by gardaí.

In earlier hearings, it was said that after Kevin Healy-Rae arrived at the chip van around 3am on the night in question, he got into a row with Mr James.

He then asked his brother for help and a scuffle broke out, during which Jackie Healy-Rae held Mr James in a headlock for about 30 seconds.

The two groups then split up, with those with Mr James heading one way, followed later by the Healy-Raes.

'Squeezing his neck and smiling'

The brothers and Mr Scannell caught up with Mr James and he received about six punches to his face, sustaining injuries later treated in hospital.

Before finding all three guilty of the charges against them, Judge Waters told the court: “An important point to realise is that Jackie Healy-Rae was faced with a choice.

“I believe it was established that Kevin Healy-Rae was intoxicated.

“What happened in the chip shop queue is no different to what happens in so many towns and villages around the country day in, day out.

“Had (Jackie) made a decision at that stage - which he should have done - to say ‘come on, let's go home, stop, you had a few drinks’, and exercised proper judgement at that stage, we would not be in the position that we are in. Instead he got involved and he assaulted Mr James.”

Before adjourning the case for sentencing on December 6, he added: “The evidence that stuck in my mind was Jackie Healy-Rae with Mr James caught in a headlock squeezing his neck and smiling as (people) looked at him doing it."

