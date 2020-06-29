Healy-Rae brothers' appeal against assault conviction to take two days

The appeal against an assault conviction by the Kerry county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, his brother, and a third man, in relation to a late night incident in Kenmare, Co Kerry, during the Christmas period of 2017, “will take two full days”, the Circuit Court in Tralee was told on Monday.

At a sitting of the District Court in Kenmare last December, Jackie Healy-Rae, aged 24, of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, and his brother Kevin Healy-Rae, aged 20, also of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, both sons of the TD Michael Healy-Rae, together with their friend Malachy Scannell, aged 34, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, were convicted of assaulting Englishman Kieran James, in Kenmare, on December 28, 2017.

All three had contested the matter.

Judge David Waters convicted them and handed down suspended prison sentences.

The judge sentenced Jackie Healy-Rae to eight months in prison, Kevin Healy-Rae to seven months, and Malachy Scannell to six months, and suspended the sentences.

Full appeals were lodged shortly afterwards.

The matter came before Judge Helen Boyle at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee on Monday where the District Court Appeals List was called over.

Solicitor for the three, Padraig O’Connell told the judge: “This will be fully contested appeal on all matters and will take two days.”

The matter has been listed for October 5 to set days aside.