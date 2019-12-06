News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Healy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip van

Healy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip van
Jackie and Kevin Healy Rae
By Anne Lucey
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 12:54 PM

Two sons of the TD Michael Healy Rae, Jackie and Kevin Healy Rae, both of Sandymount Kilgarvan have each been handed down suspended prison sentences for assaulting causing harm to an English visitor to Kenmare during the Christmas period of 2017.

Jackie, 24, is his father’s parliamentary assistant and a county councillor.

The incident arose when Englishman Kieran James and his fiancé Lauren objected to Kevin Healy Rae, 22, jumping a long queue at a chip van.

A third man - a friend of the Healy Raes - was also given a suspended sentence for assaulting Kieran James, 30, in the early hours of December 28.

Jackie received an eight-month sentence while Kevin was handed a seven-month sentence and the third man was given a six-month sentence. All were suspended.

The sentences were handed down by Judge David Waters in Kenmare this morning.

He described Jackie Healy Rae as “an enforcer” in his actions on the night and said the main reason they weren’t being jailed was their previous lack of convictions.

The case first came before the court last April and was fully contested over two days, first in Kenmare and then last month in Tralee where it had to be located to show CCTV footage as Kenmare does not have such facilities.

All three had denied the charges.

READ MORE

Storm Atiyah: Orange alert for eight counties as storm heads to Ireland

When Lauren, Kieran James' wife, took issue with Kevin Healy Rae “barging” to the top of the queue, and placing his order at Park Lane, Kenmare, telling him there is a queue, Kevin Healy Rae told her: “This is my town, this is my chip van!” the court heard previously.

He then arrived back with his older brother Jackie and their friend.

Mr James was assaulted in two separate locations; the first was a common assault at the chip van in Park Lane.

Jackie Healy Rae held him in a headlock so he couldn’t breathe until Mr James' friends pleaded with him to let him go. Moments later, the Healy Raes and their friend “charged” up Main Street after Mr James, where they dealt him multiple blows, the court was told.

Mr James’ face was almost unrecognizable after the assaults on Main Street and his face was swollen and pushed to one side and he was taken by ambulance from the scene.

He was left with a broken nose, a chipped tooth and torn shoulder ligament and has had to have a number of nose operations. His nose may never be fully repaired, he told the court.

Jackie Healy-Rae denied assaulting Mr James causing him harm on December 28 2017 at Main Street, Kenmare contrary to Section 3 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Healy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip van

He also denied of a common or Section 2 assault on Mr James, at East Park Lane, Kenmare.

Kevin Healy-Rae denied assaulting Mr James causing him harm at Main Street, Kenmare.

Both Healy Rae brothers have addresses at the family home Sandymount, Kilgarvan.

Their friend Malachy Scannell, 34, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, denied a Section 3 assault against Mr James on the same date at Main Street, Kenmare.

He is also denied assaulting another man, Cornelius O’Sullivan, and damaging a pair of prescription glasses belonging to Mr O’Sullivan on Main Street.

Jackie Healy Rae claimed he acted to protect his younger brother - but Judge David Waters rejected this.

READ MORE

'Completely unjustified stunt': Meat Industry Ireland slams farmers' protest

More on this topic

‘Evil’ sex beast in UK facing life for horrific string of attacks on women and children‘Evil’ sex beast in UK facing life for horrific string of attacks on women and children

Date set for trial of ex-soldier over Troubles deathDate set for trial of ex-soldier over Troubles death

Does this mean I won’t have cerebral palsy any more? Iarlaith gets €3.6m interim settlement over birth circumstancesDoes this mean I won’t have cerebral palsy any more? Iarlaith gets €3.6m interim settlement over birth circumstances

English socialite banned from driving after three speeding offences in 10 daysEnglish socialite banned from driving after three speeding offences in 10 days


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Barnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our helpBarnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our help

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »