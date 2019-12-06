Healy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip van

Two sons of the TD Michael Healy Rae, Jackie and Kevin Healy Rae, both of Sandymount Kilgarvan have each been handed down suspended prison sentences for assaulting causing harm to an English visitor to Kenmare during the Christmas period of 2017.

Jackie, 24, is his father’s parliamentary assistant and a county councillor.

The incident arose when Englishman Kieran James and his fiancé Lauren objected to Kevin Healy Rae, 22, jumping a long queue at a chip van.

A third man - a friend of the Healy Raes - was also given a suspended sentence for assaulting Kieran James, 30, in the early hours of December 28.

Jackie received an eight-month sentence while Kevin was handed a seven-month sentence and the third man was given a six-month sentence. All were suspended.

The sentences were handed down by Judge David Waters in Kenmare this morning.

He described Jackie Healy Rae as “an enforcer” in his actions on the night and said the main reason they weren’t being jailed was their previous lack of convictions.

The case first came before the court last April and was fully contested over two days, first in Kenmare and then last month in Tralee where it had to be located to show CCTV footage as Kenmare does not have such facilities.

All three had denied the charges.

READ MORE Storm Atiyah: Orange alert for eight counties as storm heads to Ireland

When Lauren, Kieran James' wife, took issue with Kevin Healy Rae “barging” to the top of the queue, and placing his order at Park Lane, Kenmare, telling him there is a queue, Kevin Healy Rae told her: “This is my town, this is my chip van!” the court heard previously.

He then arrived back with his older brother Jackie and their friend.

Mr James was assaulted in two separate locations; the first was a common assault at the chip van in Park Lane.

Jackie Healy Rae held him in a headlock so he couldn’t breathe until Mr James' friends pleaded with him to let him go. Moments later, the Healy Raes and their friend “charged” up Main Street after Mr James, where they dealt him multiple blows, the court was told.

Mr James’ face was almost unrecognizable after the assaults on Main Street and his face was swollen and pushed to one side and he was taken by ambulance from the scene.

He was left with a broken nose, a chipped tooth and torn shoulder ligament and has had to have a number of nose operations. His nose may never be fully repaired, he told the court.

Jackie Healy-Rae denied assaulting Mr James causing him harm on December 28 2017 at Main Street, Kenmare contrary to Section 3 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He also denied of a common or Section 2 assault on Mr James, at East Park Lane, Kenmare.

Kevin Healy-Rae denied assaulting Mr James causing him harm at Main Street, Kenmare.

Both Healy Rae brothers have addresses at the family home Sandymount, Kilgarvan.

Their friend Malachy Scannell, 34, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, denied a Section 3 assault against Mr James on the same date at Main Street, Kenmare.

He is also denied assaulting another man, Cornelius O’Sullivan, and damaging a pair of prescription glasses belonging to Mr O’Sullivan on Main Street.

Jackie Healy Rae claimed he acted to protect his younger brother - but Judge David Waters rejected this.