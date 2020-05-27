News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Healy Rae again turned down for proposal to convert pub into apartments

Healy Rae again turned down for proposal to convert pub into apartments
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 07:40 PM

The TD Michael Healy Rae has been refused permission for the conversion of the ground floor of a pub in Tralee to rental apartments.

The majority decision to refuse by the board is on the grounds the proposal would not meet satisfactory natural light or amenity standards for future occupants.

It is the second time the appeals board has overturned a decision by Kerry County Council to grant the well-known TD permission for a change of use for Nancy Myles Pub at Ballymullen, Tralee.

Residents locally had strongly objected.

The plans were for four apartments for residential use. The council decision was appealed by a number of local residents and a conservation organisation.

An Bord Pleanála voted two to one to refuse permission when it met in early May.

It is the second time the board has overturned Kerry County Council’s permission to convert the pub on appeal.

In doing so on this occasion, it voted against its own inspector who recommended grant of permission with conditions.

READ MORE

Covid-19: 17 additional deaths as figures show 90% of cases have recovered

The Board refused permission on the grounds of limited natural light and too little private open space for future residents.

“Having regard to the layout of the proposed residential units, their limited level of natural light and the arrangements for private open space to serve the residential units, it is considered that the proposed development would fail to provide a satisfactory standard of amenity to meet the needs of future occupants,” it said.

The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the residential amenities of future residents, and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the are, the board also ruled.

"In deciding not to accept the Inspector's recommendation to grant permission, the Board was not satisfied that the proposed development was appropriate in terms of the provision of necessary private open space, and in particular considered that the proposal, involving fenced off enclosures for each of the ground floor bedroom residential units, was unacceptable in terms of the necessary amenities for future residents.

“The Board did not agree with the Inspector, or the Planning Authority, that the current proposal overcame the reasons for refusal as outlined in the Board’s previous refusal for development on this site," An Bord Pleanála also said.

READ MORE

Simon Harris: Private hospital deal still needed 'for that second wave' of Covid-19

More on this topic

Michael Healy Rae in row with Tralee local over plans to convert pub into apartmentsMichael Healy Rae in row with Tralee local over plans to convert pub into apartments

Jackie Healy-Rae: Fond memories of Kerry's late political chieftain on 22nd anniversary of first election to DáilJackie Healy-Rae: Fond memories of Kerry's late political chieftain on 22nd anniversary of first election to Dáil


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Healy Rae

More in this Section

Judge unimpressed as Cork man says theft was ‘one moment of stupidity’Judge unimpressed as Cork man says theft was ‘one moment of stupidity’

Man entered ex-girlfriend’s car, court toldMan entered ex-girlfriend’s car, court told

Cork Man accused of striking his father over the head with a crutchCork Man accused of striking his father over the head with a crutch

Gardaí issue renewed appeal for help with missing Dublin teenagerGardaí issue renewed appeal for help with missing Dublin teenager


Lifestyle

These jammy thumbprint cookies are dangerously moreish.Jammy thumbprint cookies recipe

You don’t need a fancy home gym to stay fit and healthy.7 tips for working out in small spaces at home

Greenhouses, dragons, and ludicrously large hats.5 ways restaurants around the world are getting creative with social distancing

Kya deLongchamps talks to two drivers who have revved up their lives with electric cars.Meet the motorists who are leading the charge

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »