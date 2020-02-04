News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Health’s €285k bill to secure former HQ

Health’s €285k bill to secure former HQ
By Ken Foxe
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 12:05 AM

The Department of Health spent more than €285,000 guarding its empty former headquarters at Hawkins House after moving to new offices.

The security bill for the building complex continued to mount in the months following July 2018 when all department staff decamped to their new headquarters at Miesian Plaza on Baggot St.

The department said that 24-hour security needed to be in place amid concerns the building would be taken over by homeless protesters.

They said there was also some technical infrastructure in Hawkins House that had to be maintained until the building could be handed over to the Office of Public Works, which has now taken full responsibility for it.

The monthly bills for security rose in the months after the department left, from €20,422 in August 2018 as high as €29,763 that December.

The department’s final bill for security at the empty Hawkins House came to €285,996 over the course of an 11-month period.

In a statement, a department spokeswoman said: “In order to support the efficient move to Miesian Plaza it was necessary to have a period of time when infrastructure and certain contracts were maintained through the transition.”

She said the main move had taken place over two weekends in July 2018 but that some technical infrastructure was not “finally decommissioned” until June of the following year.

The spokeswoman added: “In addition, the department was informed by An Garda Síochána that they had intelligence regarding an imminent occupation in the building following a similar situation in Apollo House next door.

READ MORE

Competitors challenge funding for Cork event centre

“This resulted in a decision to extend the security guard presence to the building to 24/7.”

The department said all existing service and energy bills, pest control, cleaning of reception, and car park areas have now transferred to the Office of Public Works.

The demolition of the Hawkins House building — widely considered to be one of Dublin’s ugliest buildings — is due to take place next year.

Details of other costs incurred by the department also show that they spent just over €20,000 on pest control services in Hawkins House in the year that they left.

However, the department said the majority of this expenditure had been incurred while staff were in situ with only a €475 bill from the time the building was empty.

As part of the move, just over €555,000 was spent on laptops and a further €88,129 on new phones, according to official records.

The department said that 410 new laptops with monitors and docking stations had been purchased for use by staff of all grades when they switched to Miesian Plaza.

They said new internet- enabled desk phones, as well as related licencing, had also been bought for staff as part of the move.

Ongoing bills relating to their new headquarters have included between €26,834 and €35,857 a month in cleaning costs, and over €20,000 a month for electricity.

READ MORE

Shock poll puts Sinn Féin top ahead of Fianna Fáil while Fine Gael languish in third

More on this topic

Details on Apple legal fees remain secretDetails on Apple legal fees remain secret

Breathing new life into Coláiste Íosagáin with development hubBreathing new life into Coláiste Íosagáin with development hub

Government spent €1.3m on phonesGovernment spent €1.3m on phones

Finance Minister accused of 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister accused of 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair


TOPIC: Govt spending

More in this Section

HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service HIQA: Temple St Children's Hospital should have clinical pharmacy service

Man avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning betMan avoids jail for smashing 28 TV screens in bookmakers who he claimed had incorrectly processed his winning bet

Fine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to votersFine Gael ‘seen as the porridge on the cereal shelf’ to voters

Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine chargeJudge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »