Healthcare assistant sacked for sharing video of care home residents awarded €7.8k for unfair dismissal

File photo.
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 11:14 AM

A healthcare assistant who was sacked by a nursing home here for posting a video of care home residents on Snapchat has been awarded €7,800 for her unfair dismissal.

The nursing home sacked the healthcare assistant on November 9, 2018 after receiving a complaint from an employee that the worker had posted a recording of residents at the nursing home on Snapchat accompanied by the caption “f**k my actual life”.

The nursing home dismissed the healthcare assistant for gross misconduct on the grounds of breaching the nursing home’s social media policy which “resulted in an irrevocable breach of trust and confidence”.

The woman sued for unfair dismissal at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and WRC Adjudication Officer, Andrew Heavey has found that that the healthcare assistant’s behaviour did not constitute gross misconduct and that her unfair dismissal complaint was well-founded.

Mr Heavey found that the decision to summarily dismiss her was not within the range of reasonable responses of a reasonable employer.

Mr Heavey did take into account the fact that the healthcare assistant contributed significantly to her dismissal and this is reflected in the level of compensation awarded.

Mr Heavey stated it is clear that the healthcare assistant regretted her actions in relation to the video, had realised her mistake and had expressed her apologies in that regard.

He stated:

I also note that, unless it were saved by someone, the video would have had a very short lifespan before it was automatically deleted.

The healthcare assistant had made a bullying and harassment complaint against her line manager and it was only during that investigation process that a colleague had made a complaint concerning the healthcare assistant posting the Snapchat video.

Mr Heavey noted the Snapchat video had been posted a number of weeks before and he found the fact that the Snapchat video was only produced/reported after the bullying and harassment complaint had been submitted, “leads me to believe that it was reported to management to distract from the grievance raised by the complainant and for the focus to move to the disciplinary process which lead to the complainant’s summary dismissal”.

The healthcare assistant outlined that other staff had also posted items on social media, yet they had only received final written warnings for their actions.

The healthcare worker argued that the nursing home’s decision to summarily dismiss her “was unreasonable and disproportionate”.

The healthcare worker also argued that despite management’s assurance that it would be consistent in relation to its handling of the disciplinary process, it did not apply fair procedures to her and was not consistent with the disciplinary sanction applied to her in comparison to the sanctions received by other staff.

The nursing home contended that the dismissal was procedurally and substantively fair having regard to all of the circumstances of the health worker’s actions.

