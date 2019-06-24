News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Health workers' strike to go ahead on Wednesday

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 04:54 PM

SIPTU representatives have confirmed today that talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) aimed at resolving a dispute on job evaluation have concluded without an agreement.

A planned health strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead this Wednesday.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell said:

SIPTU would prefer a negotiated settlement that does not impact on patient services. Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved.

“SIPTU members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action. We believe that the Government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with SIPTU representatives.

“Some €16.2m is owed to our members yet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has only offered €1.2m to resolve this dispute.

“Furthermore, the Department has attempted to frustrate this process by seeking to unilaterally change a crucial element of the job evaluation scheme which centres on the assimilation of pay to new grades as awarded under this independent process.”

READ MORE

Company ordered to pay former worker €6,000 after 'hormones in her head' comment

More on this topic

Coffee ‘could help you slim’, say researchers

Micheál Martin: Lack of diabetes care in Cork 'not acceptable'

Go Home On Time Day: An expert advises a dad on how to improve his work-life balance

Hidden Hero: An Irish mother’s mission to tackle obesity and get kids eating vegetables

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »