Health workers defer next week's strike; will resume talks Monday

Siptu's Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 21, 2019 - 10:02 PM

10,000 health workers have deferred next Tuesday's strike as they plan to resume talks early next week.

It follows two days of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission between Siptu and the HSE, which will resume on Monday.

The sides are involved in a dispute over pay, involving health-support staff across the country.

Siptu says while Tuesday's strike has been suspended, there'll be a 24-hour stoppage on Wednsday if there's no deal on Monday.

“Following protracted discussions today some movement has been made on the claims put forward by Siptu representatives on the full implementation of the job evaluation scheme, said the union's Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell.

At the request of the WRC, Siptu representatives have agreed to defer strike action scheduled for Tuesday to allow for focused discussions which will hopefully make the full implementation of a job evaluation scheme a reality for our members.

He added: “If negotiations are not concluded successfully on Monday, SIPTU members are prepared to take strike action on Wednesday (26th June) in 38 selected hospitals across the country in pursuit of their legitimate claim for pay justice.”

Staff like porters, chefs, and maternity care assistants were due to hold a 24-hour strike yesterday due to a row over whether staff are due a pay rise.

