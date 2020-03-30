Health service will be irrevocably changed by Covid-19 crisis, says doctor who returned to frontline

Retired emergency medicine consultant, Chris Luke who has returned to the frontlines during the Covid-19 crisis, has said that he thinks the health care service will be changed for the better by the emergency.

“There is no doubt that tele-consulting will become a normal thing in GPs,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Dr Luke also told of how preparations have been ongoing for the anticipated surge in in Covid-19 cases with reconfigured emergency departments.

There are no longer curtains around beds in wards and there are also triage tents outside the hospital where he works in Cork. “There has been a great deal of preparation.”

Dr Luke also welcomed the arrival of protective equipment from China, saying there had been some anxiety about supplies.

The health service will be irrevocably changed by the crisis, he said. While there has been a serious drop in farm injuries and industrial accidents, he was concerned that people may not be attending hospital because of coronavirus worries.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister will meet top officials today to arrange for new measures to tackle Covid-19 in nursing homes.

There are now 17 clusters of the coronavirus in nursing homes across the state.

Simon Harris says he is very worried about the prevalence of the illness among older people.

Yesterday it was announced that 10 more people in Ireland had died after contracting Covid-19.

It brings he death toll since the beginning of the outbreak to 46.

There have also been 200 new confirmed cases of the virus in the country – bringing the total to 2,615.